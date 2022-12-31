Central Railway: Strengthening of Infrastructure – Highest ever doubling/multi-tracking of lines

Central Railway has taken several initiatives, strengthened infrastructure and executed various measures for making the journey of its customers and passengers comfortable in 2022

Strengthening Infrastructure:

So far, during the Financial Year 2022-23, Central Railway has completed a record of about 187 kms doubling, multi-tracking. The 187 kms includes Narkhed - Kalambha, Jalgaon-Sirsoli, Sirsoli- Maheji, Maheji- Pachora 3rd line, doubling of Bhigwan - Washimbe, Ankai Killa- Manmad, Rajewadi- Jejuri- Daundaj, Kashti- Belwandi, Valha- Nira, Wardha - Chitoda 2nd chord line, Jalgaon-Bhadli 4th line.

- 7 FOBs were provided during the year 2022. There are 384 FOBs on Central Railway.

- Escalators on Central Railway are 155 out of which 12 were installed this year.

- Lifts on Central Railway are 119 out of which 17 were installed this year.

- So far, a total of 3773 RKM electrification has been completed on Central Railway. 100% electrification is done on Golden Diagonal and Golden Quadrilateral routes on Central Railway.

- 21 level crossings have been eliminated by way of 15 Road Under Bridges, 2 Road Over Bridges and temporary diversion of traffic at 4 places. Construction of 24 Road under bridge and 7 Road over bridges are in progress.

Station Redevelopment:

CSMT, Nagpur and Ajni stations on Central Railway where the redevelopment of the stations will enhance the passenger experience. The facilities envisaged will include provision of spacious roof plaza, food court, waiting lounge, children play area, designated space for local products, etc. It will integrate various modes of transport with Railway Station viz. Metro, Bus, etc. and will also integrate both sides of city with station. The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for ‘Divyangjans’.

Green initiatives

- Central Railway has the capacity to generate 7.4 MW solar power at 60 stations and 27 service buildings. 80 kW capacity installed in this year.

- Highest water treatment capacity (23 STPs, 8 WRPs & 8 ETPs) on Indian Railways – More than one crore litres waste water handling capacity per day.

Freight Performance

- Best ever freight loading of 50.93 million ton during the period from April to November 2022, an increase of 6.46% over the 47.84 million ton of FY 2021-22.

Ticket Checking Performance

- Central Railway detected 20.86 lakh cases of ticketless/unauthorised travel registering revenue of Rs.219.15 crore in financial year 2022-23 (April-November).

- 75% over Rs.124.69 crore achieved during the same period in 2021-22

Scrap Revenue

Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs. 283.61 crore from sale of scrap, the highest ever sale for the April to November period. The sale in same period last year was Rs. 280.18 crore.

Passenger Performance

- During the current year from April to November- 2022 Central Railway has registered a total passenger traffic of 940.79 million as against 406.26 million registered during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 131.57%.

- During the period April to November- 2022, passenger traffic registered 845.09 million suburban passengers as against 367.48 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 129.96%.

- Similarly, during the period April to November- 2022, passenger traffic registered 95.70 million non-suburban passengers as against 38.77 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 146.83%.

Goods Earnings

The revenue from Goods traffic registered revenue of Rs.5207.29 crore for the period April to November- 2022 showing an increase of 14.50 % when compared with the earnings of Rs 4548.03 crore registered during corresponding period of last year.

Non-Fare Revenue

Central Railway’s performance in FY 2022-23 (April to November) has been impressive with a record revenue of ₹39.45 crore in Non-Fare Revenue as compared to ₹12.16 crore during the corresponding period last year, showing an enormous increase of 224%.

Some of the highlights of Central Railway during the year 2022 are:

Suburban

• 36 additional services introduced in Feb’2022

• Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines (9+9 km) commissioned in Feb’2022

• Presently 56 AC suburban services are running on Mainline.

• Total suburban services on Mumbai suburban section increased from 1774 to 1810

Non-Suburban Services

• 17 rakes (7 trains) converted to LHB rake in the year 2022.

• Attached 168 additional coaches (AC-3 Tier, Sleeper and General Second class) to various trains for 670 Trips.

• Ran 1817 special trains on various occasions like summer holidays, festival specials etc.

• 6th Vande Bharat Express introduced between Nagpur and Bilaspur

• Neral-Matheran services re-introduced after repairs to the section

• Vistadome coach in 6 trains viz. Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi & Tejas Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express, Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express. In addition, one Neral-Matheran service also has Vistadome coach

• Wi-Fi facility covers 387 stations on Central Railway.

Safety

• Electronic Interlocking are being adopted on a large scale to derive benefits of digital technologies in train operation and to enhance safety.

• Safety drives are being conducted to sensitise the road users at level crossing gates.

Medical

• Cochlear implant has been started and many surgeries have been done.

• Gastro intestinal endoscopy has been started in house.

• Specialized spinal surgeries are being done on a regular basis.

Security

• So far, 4867 CCTV provided at stations including 3335 in Mumbai Division till now.

• CCTV cameras installed in 192 ladies’ coaches of 44 suburban rakes

• 96 Mail/Express trains are escorted on daily basis and 184 no of staff deployed

• ‘Meri Saheli’ teams formed to attend lady passengers travelling alone - 9 originating and 43 passing through trains covered

• Integrated Security System at 17 stations on Central Railway

- Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has rescued 1236 children in coordination with Govt. Railway police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway from January 2022 to October 2022 under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”.

Signal and Telecommunications

- All mechanically interlocked installations on Passenger lines of Central Railway eliminated.

- Electronic Interlocking provided at 15 stations in this year.

Environment & House Keeping

• 38 stations are currently under Mechanized Cleaning.

• Automatic Coach Washing Plants are installed at 4 places in Central Railway. (Wadibunder, Pune and 2 at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus)

• 5 Laundries are installed in Central Railway (Wadibunder, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur)

Others

• Restaurant of Wheels commissioned at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Nagpur, Chinchwad and Amravati.

• Rozgar Mela: Two trenches of Rozgar Mela was organized on 22.10.2022 & 22.11.2022 and offers of appointments were given to the candidates on Central Railway.

• As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Central Railway organised week long celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ from 18th July-23rd July. During the event, the importance of 3 identified stations/2 trains in the freedom struggle was highlighted.

• One Station One Product (OSOP): 63 OSOP stalls are functional at 55 stations over Central Railway to encourage vocal for local and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Vision 2023

• Kharkopar-Uran section – Phase-2 of Nerul/Belapur-Uran 4th corridor

• More FOBs, Lifts, Escalators

• Closure of level crossings by constructing ROBs, RUBs for smooth traffic movement.