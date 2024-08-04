Mumbai: Central Railway’s Medical Service Helps 2,019 Passengers In 2 Months | X/ @drmcrngp

Central Railway’s doctor-on-call service helped 2,019 passengers in the last two months. The service operates 24/7, offering immediate medical support during train journeys.

During this period, the service reached out across divisions: 815 passengers in the Nagpur division, 587 in Bhusaval, 297 in Pune, 236 in Solapur, and 84 in Mumbai.

“This initiative ensures that passengers in medical emergencies can receive prompt attention either onboard or at the next station,” an official said.

Read Also General Manager Central Railway chairs 125th ZRUCC Meeting

According to CR, recently a passenger on Train No 22114 from Madgaon to LTT suffered chest pain. Help was swiftly provided via RailMadad, with the deputy station superintendent and medical team assisting the passenger to a nearby hospital where they received timely care.

Another case involved a woman aboard the 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express who went into labour while the train was en route. Authorities coordinated with a medical team at Karjat station, ensuring she reached the hospital in time to deliver a healthy girl.

24/7 Doctors on Call service has provided medical aid to 2019 passengers from 1.6.24 to 31.7.24, including 815 passengers in Nagp div. Swift actions by medical teams have saved lives & offered essential care during emergencies, showcasing CR's commitment to passenger safety. pic.twitter.com/3D6y5eSAR9 — DRM Nagpur , CR (@drmcrngp) August 4, 2024

Additionally, on April 3, the staff of Train No 12293 LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express, aided by a fellow passenger, successfully assisted a woman in delivering her baby onboard.

“Central Railway commends its doctor-on-call teams and staff for their dedication and swift action, which has been vital in providing urgent medical aid and saving lives across the network,” the official said.