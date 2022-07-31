Photo: Representative Image

In just 15 days, there has been a 25 per cent increase in registration and downloading of the Central Railway-developed Yatri app, the Central Railways informed.

As per the latest data, the average time spent on the app has tripled with the users tracking trains as per their convenience.

More than 90 per cent of the users who open the Yatri app have used the GPS feature. The Central Railway, on 13th July 2022, introduced the much-awaited feature for every Suburban train commuter on the Yatri app- GPS Live Location of trains.

"Objective of introducing ‘Yatri app’ is to simplify the daily commute of Mumbaikars. Live location tracking is an important feature of the Yatri- a mobile application that will help commuters in better planning of their journey and easier commute," said an officer of CR.

GPS devices installed on all the suburban rakes of Central Railway and an algorithm developed to get the real-time location of local trains will enable users to view live train location on the map and see the train symbol moving, informed official.

The data gets auto-refreshed every 15 seconds and users can also click on the refresh button to get the updated live location of the train. Through the ‘Yatri app’, commuters can also access the latest timetable, train announcements, especially monsoon train updates, station amenities, railway SOS emergency numbers and much more on the Yatri app.

This facility is available for local train commuters of the Mainline, Harbour line, Transharbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line. Interested commuters can download the Yatri App’ on Android and iOS from Play Store/App Store.