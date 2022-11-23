Mumbai: Central Railways launches innovative automatic seat covers in western style toilets at CSMT station | File Photo

Mumbai: Central Railway’s unique contribution in Swachha Bharat Campaign at Public Toilets where Western Commode Seats are there, most of the people do not lift up the seat cover before urinating, which makes it unhygienic for other people to use it. Shri Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, instrumental in devising the novel concept, a first of its kind, ‘automatic seat cover up’ to overcome this issue.

An automatic seat cover lift up arrangement has been made which acts mechanically (Non Electric). This spring action keeps the Seat Cover always in its 'Lift Up Position'. When a person wants to use the toilet, he can easily push down when it has to be used for the toilet purpose only. It will remain in the down position, as long as a person is using it, otherwise it will lift up automatically to its upward and normal position back. The arrangement is done using a pair of springs for auto lift up, aluminium base plate for mount and pair of bolts.

The ‘automatic seat cover up’ is provided in public toilets at CSMT suburban and main line. Passengers are welcome to share their experience. This automatic seat cover up will be gradually installed in public toilets at other Railway stations on Mumbai division.

The hygiene at stations and the public toilets around are a concern that needed to be looked upon. Hence, such progressive steps taken by the Central Railways towards bringing a good change at its stations are considered to be commendable.