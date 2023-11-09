Mumbai: Central Railway Introduces Virtual Reality-Based Troubleshooting Module For Suburban Motormen Training

Central Railway | File

Mumbai Division of Central Railway Traction Rolling Operation (TRO) department has ushered in a new era of railway training by introducing a Virtual Reality-Based Troubleshooting Module. This cutting-edge technology, designed for motormen operating Mumbai suburban local trains, aims to enhance crew training through immersive and hands-on practical experiences.

Traditionally, crew training involved a combination of classroom instruction and practical sessions with instructors on locomotives or local trains cabs. However, recognising the need for technological advancements, the TRO department has developed a state-of-the-art training module installed at CSMT Suburban Motormen lobby.

'Training involves storyboard outlining troubleshooting operations'

"The Virtual Reality-Based Troubleshooting Module, priced at Rs 6.5 lakh per instrument, utilises the Meta platform to create a 3D model of a local train cab, enabling real-time cab simulation. The training involves a meticulously prepared storyboard outlining troubleshooting operations, brought to life in a virtual environment using a headset and joystick. This immersive experience allows crew members to practice various operations as if physically present in the cab," said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer, of the Central Railway.

"The module offers three distinct modes- Learn, Try, and Assess, with a comprehensive tutorial guiding users on headset and joystick fundamentals. The two to three days’ duration training will be an additional aspect to the regular training, ensuring motormen across Mumbai Suburban System undergo this program in a phased manner," he said.

Motormen will gain practical skills

According to a senior official of train operation department, introduction of this innovative training approach not only enhances the effectiveness of crew training but also emphasises safety and operational excellence within the railway system. "Motorman will gain practical skills to troubleshoot and maintain locomotives and local trains, contributing to a safer and more efficient railway network," he said.

"This development signifies a significant milestone in the modernization of Indian Railways, aligning with global trends in utilising virtual reality and artificial intelligence for advanced training practices. As the Virtual Reality-Based Troubleshooting Module takes center stage, it sets a precedent for embracing cutting-edge technology to shape the future of railway training" further added officials.