Mumbai: Central Railways changes composition of trains between Mumbai to Banaras / Chennai / Gorakhpur and Solapur- Hassan; details inside

Central Railway has decided to run the following trains with revised composition as per details below:



With one additional AC-3 Tier coach in place of one Second Seating:

Train no 12167 LTT-Banaras Express ex LTT with effect from 20.1.2022

Train no 12168 Banaras-LTT Express ex Banaras with effect from 22.1.2022



With one Pantry Car in place of one Second Seating:

Train no 12163 LTT-Chennai Express ex LTT with effect from 20.1.2022

Train no 20103 LTT-Gorakhpur Express ex LTT with effect from 20.1.2022

Train no 12164 Chennai-LTT Express ex Chennai with effect from 21.1.2022

Train no 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Express ex Gorakhpur with effect from 21.1.2022



With one additional AC-2 Tier:

Train no 11311 Solapur-Hassan Express ex Solapur with effect from 20.1.2022

Train no 11312 Hassan-Solapur Express ex Hassan with effect from 21.1.2022



Revised Composition of 12167/12168: One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3Tier, 11 Sleeper class, 5 Second class Seating and One Pantry Car.



Revised Composition of 12163/12164: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper class, 3 Second class Seating, One Pantry Car and 2 generator vans.



Revised Composition of 20103/20104: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper class, 3 Second class Seating, One Pantry Car and 2 generator vans.



Revised Composition of 11311/11312: Three AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second class Seating.



Waitlisted passengers are requested to check the status of their tickets before commencement of the journey.



Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these trains adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:54 PM IST