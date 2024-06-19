Mumbai: Central Railway's AC/Upper Class Task Force Delivers Results, Reduces Irregular Travel Complaint |

Mumbai: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has taken decisive action to enhance commuter experience and ensure the safety and comfort of passengers traveling on its suburban services. With the introduction of AC/Upper Class Task Force, the division aims to curb irregular travel and uphold the standards of its AC Local and First Class coach commuters.

Since the launch of this initiative on May 25, 2024, Central Railway has implemented a dedicated AC/Upper Class Task Force to address issues related to irregular traveling in suburban trains. A specialised squad comprising 14 staff members has been deployed to respond promptly to commuter concerns, aided by a newly introduced WhatsApp complaint number, 7208819987. This innovative approach allows passengers to report incidents of irregular travel, ensuring immediate assistance during peak hours and subsequent follow-ups as required.

The initiative has garnered significant praise from passengers who appreciated the proactive stance taken by Central Railway to maintain the integrity of its premium services. As of June 15, 2024, a total of 2,979 cases of irregular travel have been addressed, resulting in penalties amounting to ₹ 10,04,985.

This proactive enforcement has already led to a notable decline in complaints, reducing from over 100 cases per day to just 7 cases on June 15, 2024. Notably, Mumbai Suburban Network of Central Railway carries approximately 33 lakh passengers every day through its 1810 services daily including 66 AC local services daily carrying approximately 78000 passengers per day.

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division aims to achieve zero complaints regarding irregular travel in AC Local and First Class coaches. The introduction of the dedicated WhatsApp complaint number has significantly aided in achieving this objective.

Passengers are encouraged to utilise the WhatsApp complaint number, 7208819987, to report any instances of irregular travel they observe. Central Railway remains committed to providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for all commuters, continuing to innovate and uphold the highest standards of service.