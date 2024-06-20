Mumbai: Central Railway's AC Task Force Detects 2,979 Cases Of Unauthorised Travel; Collects ₹10.04 Lakh As Fine Till June 15

File

Mumbai: Since its formation on May 25, the air-conditioned / first class task force has detected 2,979 cases of unauthorised travel and collected penalties amounting to Rs 10.04 lakh till June 15.

Following several complaints by commuters, especially those travelling in AC locals, the Mumbai division of the Central Railway formed the force to curb unauthorised travel in AC services as well as first class compartments.

Statement Of Central Railway

The task force comprises a specialised squad of 14 staff members, while a WhatsApp complaint number, 7208819987, has also been rolled out to address commuters’ concerns. The helpline allows passengers to report incidents of irregular travel, ensuring immediate assistance during peak hours and subsequent follow-ups as required, the CR said.

Read Also Indian Railway Cancels 50 Trains Passing Through Chhattisgarh Till July 10; Check Details

It underlined that such measures have led to a notable decline in complaints from over 100 cases per day to just seven cases on June 15.

Passengers are encouraged to utilise the complaint number and report any instances of unauthorised travel, the CR appealed added.

Mumbai suburban network transports approx 33 lakh passengers daily through its 1,810 services. This also includes 66 AC locals which carry 78,000 commuters per day.