Mumbai: Central Railway Woman Ticket Collector Carries Injured Passenger To Safety At Dombivli Station

Head Ticket Collector Vrushali Sawant Jadhav carries an injured passenger to safety after she fell at Dombivli railway station | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: A Central Railway woman ticket collector displayed exceptional courage and compassion by carrying an injured passenger in her arms to safety after the woman collapsed on a crowded platform at Dombivli railway station on Wednesday. Her prompt action ensured the passenger received immediate medical attention without waiting for additional assistance.

Passenger Injured While Alighting

The incident took place on Platform No. 5 at Dombivli station when 23-year-old Pooja fell while getting off a train. Amid the rush, other passengers also stumbled over her, leaving her injured and unable to stand.

Smt. Vrushali Sawant Jadhav, Head Ticket Collector posted at Dombivli, immediately rushed to help. She first alerted the station announcer to arrange for a licensed porter. However, realising that the passenger required urgent medical attention, she decided not to wait.

Prompt Response Praised

Lifting the injured woman in her arms, Jadhav carried her to the Station Manager's office, from where she was promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Central Railway praised Jadhav's quick thinking and dedication, stating that her timely intervention ensured the injured passenger received immediate care.

Railway officials said the incident reflects the commitment of frontline staff, who often go beyond their routine responsibilities to help passengers during emergencies.

Also Watch:

The railway administration also appealed to passengers to exercise caution while boarding and alighting from trains and urged commuters to allow passengers to get down first before attempting to board.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/