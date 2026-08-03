Central Railway Installs Real-Time LED Train Information Displays At CSMT To Improve Passenger Convenience |

Mumbai: Passengers travelling through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will now be able to check the status of long-distance trains more easily, with Central Railway introducing a new IP-based LED video display system across the station. The digital screens provide real-time information on trains arriving and departing over the next four hours, helping passengers access accurate updates without relying on enquiry counters or platform indicators.

Screens Provide Four-Hour Train Schedule Updates

Installed at key locations, including the station's main concourse, the high-resolution LED screens display up to 12 train entries at a time. The information includes train number, train name, scheduled arrival or departure time, and platform number. Separate displays for arriving and departing trains make it easier for passengers to quickly find relevant information, especially during peak travel hours.

The system is integrated with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), ensuring that train information is refreshed automatically every five minutes. This allows passengers to receive real-time updates on delays, platform changes and train schedules. According to Central Railway, the move is aimed at improving passenger convenience by providing faster and more reliable information.

IP-Based System Ensures Uniform Display Across Station

The project uses an IP-based "Train All-in-One Video Display" system, enabling all digital display boards across the station to receive uniform updates simultaneously. This reduces the chances of conflicting information being displayed at different locations.

The new displays feature high-brightness LED panels with 2.5 mm and 5 mm pixel pitch, making them clearly visible even from a distance. They are also capable of displaying multilingual text, coloured graphics and videos, making travel information more accessible to passengers from different linguistic backgrounds.

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