Mumbai: Central Railway to run 12 AC local trains on harbour line from December 1; check details here

Central Railway will implement a revised suburban timetable for harbour line, transharbour line and the 4th corridor i.e. Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line from December 1, 2021 as it will be introducing 12 AC local train services o­n Harbour line, a press release said.

The following services o­n harbour line will run with AC rake from Monday to Saturday with effect from December 1, 2021.

V-4 local leaving Vashi at 4:25 am

PL-13 local leaving CSMT at 5:18 am

PL-24 local leaving Panvel at 06:45 am

PL-49 local leaving CSMT at 08:08 am

PL-52 local leaving Panvel at 09:40 am

PL-79 local leaving CSMT at 11:04 am

PL-78 local leaving Panvel at 12:41 pm

PL-111 local leaving CSMT at 2:12 pm.

PL-116 local leaving Panvel at 3:45 pm

PL-145 local leaving CSMT at 5:08 pm

PL-144 local leaving Panvel at 6:37 pm

PL-175 local leaving CSMT at 8:00 pm

On Sundays/nominated holidays, the trains will run with normal service.

The Central Railway has also decided to extend all CSMT-Andheri services and Panvel-Andheri services to and from Goregaon station.

According to the press release, 44 services, at present running between CSMT and Andheri, will be extended to and from Goregaon and 18 services, at present running between Panvel and Andheri will also be extended to and from Goregaon.

Moreover, 2 services, at present running between CSMT and Bandra, will also be extended to and from Goregaon.

Due to this, the total number of services from/to Goregaon will increase from 42 to 106 and the total number of services from/to Bandra will be 86.

Meanwhile, the total number of services o­n harbour line will remain 614 and transharbour line will remain 262 as at present. The total number of suburban services o­n Mumbai Division will also remain the same i.e. 1,774.

The release said that morning peak hour services o­n 4th corridor will increase, however, the total number of services will remain the same which is 40.

Mankhurd originating services will now run from platform no.2 instead of platform no.3, the release said.

The revised timetable will be available o­n website https://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in from November 30.

