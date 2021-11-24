Good News! Central Railway reverts platform ticket price to Rs 10 at CSMT, LTT and 4 other stations

In a good news, the Central Railway on Wednesday said it is reverting the platform ticket price from Rs 50 to Rs 10 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) stations and in Mumbai, as well as neighbouring Thane, Panvel and Kalyan stations. This will be implemented from Thursday, November 24.

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from Rs 50 to Rs 10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations w.e.f 25.11.2021," read the Central Railway notification.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it added.

Earlier, the Central Railway had claimed that the hike was a temporary measure taken by the Union Ministry of Railways to prevent overcrowding at stations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the cost of platform tickets were hiked at LTT, CSMT, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel and Dadar railway stations.

"The temporary hike has deterred more persons from visiting the station and the decision to withdraw the hike has been taken after assessing the ground situation," said a CR official.

(With inputs from Kamal Mishra)

