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Mumbai: The Central Railway will operate two special suburban train services on the intervening night of November 21 and November 22 to enable those participating in the WNC Navy Half Marathon in Mumbai to reach the venue.

The IndianOil WNC Navy Half Marathon begins and ends at Cross Maidan in South Mumbai. It will be held on November 22.

The Central Railway stated on November 17 that the additional services will run on the Main Line as well as the Harbour Line on the intervening night ahead of the event.

Train timings

On the Main line, a special train will leave Kalyan at 2.30 am and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4 am. On the Harbour line, a special train will leave Panvel at 2.40 am and arrive at CSMT at 4 am.

The Central Railway has urged passengers, particularly those participating in the marathon, to take note of the additional services.



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