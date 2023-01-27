Mumbai: Central Railway to operate night traffic block between Khadavli and Asangaon on Sunday

Image for representational purpose | File Photo

Central Railway will operate a special night traffic and power block on the Up and Down lines between Khadavli and Asangaon during midnight on the 29th of January from 02.05 am to 04.05 am due to the modification of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) system.

There will be no mega block on Sunday, the CR added.

Due to the block, the trains will operate as follows:

Suburban

﻿Kasara local leaving CSMT at 00.15 hrs will be short-terminated at Thane.

CSMT local leaving Kasara at 03.15 will run from Thane.

Long Distance Trains

The following trains will be regulated at Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi, Kasara for 35 minutes to 95 minutes and arrive destination behind schedule

Train no 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express

Train no 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express

Train no 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur

Train no 12152 Shalimar-LTT Samarasata Express

Train no 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Express

"Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block," the Central Railways said.

