Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday; check details here

The Central Railways' Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar on Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on Sunday.

During block period Dn slow local services leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations only and further rediverted on Dn slow line.

Similarly, Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations only.

Block on Harbour line:

Apart from its main line, CR will also operate block on harboue line between Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. (Excluding Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line).

During block period, Up Harbour line services towards CSMT leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT from 09.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Special trains will run on CSMT – Vashi section during the block period. Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Local train services between Belapur / Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during this.

No day block on WR on Sunday:

A jumbo block of four hours will be taken from 00.30 am to 04.30 am on Sunday, 24th April, 2022, on Up and Dn slow lines between Mahim and Santacruz stations for maintenance of track, signaling and overhead equipment, howver, no block in day time is sheduled on Sunday on the suburban section of WR.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:07 PM IST