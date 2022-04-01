Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on Harbour line on April 3; check more

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its harbour line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 3rd April 2022.

Check more details as mentioned below:

Panvel- Vashi up and down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

There will be a special traffic & power block on Up and down harbour lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 9.00 pm of 2 Aoril 2022 (Saturday midnight) to 7.00 am of 3 April 2022 (Sunday morning) due to which suburban services on harbour line between Andheri and Goregaon station will remain suspended.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:50 PM IST