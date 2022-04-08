Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on Harbour line on April 10

Central Railway's Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its harbour line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on April 10th, 2022.

The UP Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

UP trans harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN trans harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to this special block. These special blocks are required for infrastructure upgrades.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:05 PM IST