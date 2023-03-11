e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on 12th March

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on 12th March as under:

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective scheduled halts and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their scheduled halts and will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at about 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

