Mumbai: Central Railway to operate 706 special suburban services from October 19

The Central Railway (CR) on Saturday decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services in Mumbai. Now, 706 suburban services will run in the Maximum City from October 19.

"Central Railway currently operates 481 special suburban services for staff as notified by Government of Maharashtra and approved by Ministry of Railways. In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, Central Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 481 to 706 from 19th October, 2020," an official release said.

Here is the breakup of 706 suburban services:

Main line – 499 (slow services 309 and fast services 190)

Harbour line – 187

Transharbour line - 20

"Commuters are requested to follow social distancing norms and wear mask, while boarding, alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains," added the release.

Currently, only employees of the state and Central governments, nationalised and private banks, PSUs, pharma companies are allowed to travel on special services.

Recently, dabbawalas who deliver lunch boxes and staff of foreign consulates and high commissions were also allowed to travel in these services.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 3,630 new cases, raising the total count to 5,46,839 on Friday. A total of 17,288 people have died so far in the region, an official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,76,062, new cases: 11,447, death toll: 41,502, discharged: 13,44,368, active cases: 1,89,715, people tested so far:79,89,693.

(With inputs from Swapnil Mishra)