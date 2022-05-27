Mumbai: Central Railway to observer Mega Block on suburban section on May 29; check details here

Central Railway of the Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday, May 29th. Due to this, local services between CSMT -Vashi on the harbour line will be not available between 10 am to 4 pm.

"Block will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday," said an officer of CR.

"Due to this Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended," the official added.

Similarly, Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special service trains will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are allowed to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period on the same ticket or pass.

Apart from that, mainline services will also be affected due to the block at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on Sunday.

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Jumbo block on WR:

For the re-grinding work of Poisar Bridge, a 14 hours Jumbo Block will be taken on UP/DN Fast lines from 11 pm hrs to 1.30 pm between Borivali and Kandivali stations on the midnight of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 28th/ 29th May 2022. During the block period, all fast line suburban trains will be operated on the slow line between Borivali and Goregaon stations.

All Dn fast line mail/express trains will run on the 5th line between Andheri and Borivali.

During the block, UP mail/express trains will be run on the UP local line between Borivali and Goregaon. Apart from that, a few Borivali slow local trains up to Goregaon will run on the Harbour corridor, while some suburban trains will remain cancelled.