Mumbai: Central Railway to observe Mega Block on Sunday; details here

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on 25/26.06.2022 (Saturday/Sunday Night). The block will be observed between Byculla-Matunga (Saturday/Sunday Night) Up fast line from 11.30 pm to 4.30 am and Dn fast line from 00.40 am to 5.40 am.

Following the block, Dn fast service leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 5.20 am will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, halting as per their schedule halt and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.58 pm to 11.15 pm will be diverted on the Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations, halting as per scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Diversion of Mail/Express Trains:

Dn Mail /Express train 12051 CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on the Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations and will take a double halt at Dadar Platform No. 1 and will be handed over 10 to12 minutes late than schedule time at Roha.

Up Mail/Express trains 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express and 12810 Howrah- Mumbai Mail will be diverted on the Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations and will take a double halt at Dadar Platform No.3 and will arrive destination 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

