Central Railway Safety Staff given Annual Safety Award

Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Central Railway gave away the Annual Safety Awards to deserving railway employees for their outstanding and exemplary efforts in improving safety during the year 2021-22 at a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus auditorium on June 22, 2022.

The awardees included 89 individual and 6 group of safety categories selected from different steams of railway working viz. Loco Pilots, Pointsman, Trackman, Station Master, Safety Counsellors etc.

Congratulating the awardees, the Principal Chief Safety Officer in his address exhorted the staff to be alert and follow the safety rules meticulously for safe train operations and avoid unusual incidents/accidents of any nature to achieve the target of zero accident in Central Railway.

Earlier, the Principal Chief Safety Officer gave an auspicious start to the function by lighting the lamp. Deputy Chief Safety Officers also spoke on different issues pertaining to safety. Sr. Divisional Safety Officers of all divisions and other Senior Officers were also present.

All Covid protocols were followed during the event.