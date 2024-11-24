Mumbai: Central Railway To Implement Special Night Traffic Blocks At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus On Nov 26, 27 & 28

Central Railway | File

Central Railway will operate special night traffic blocks during midnight hours in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus yard on the 26th, 27th & 28th of November for the renewal of the Scissor crossing and Double Diamond Switch.

Block on 26th November (Tuesday) from 00.50 am to 05.50 am

The following trains will be short-terminated at Thane station:

22114 Kochuveli-LTT Exp JCO (Journey Commencing on) 25th November

12102 Shalimar-LTT Janeshwari Exp JCO 24.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp JCO 24.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp JCO 24.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp JCO 24.11.2024

Read Also Central Railway To Run Daily Pune-Danapur Special Train From Nov 24 To Clear Passenger Rush

Block on 27.11.2024 (Wednesday) from 00.40 hrs to 05.40 hrs

The following trains will be short-terminated at Thane station:

12102 Shalimar-LTT Janeshwari Exp JCO 25.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp JCO 25.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp JCO 25.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp JCO 25.11.2024

Block on 28.11.2024 (Thursday) from 01.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs

The following trains will be short-terminated at Thane station:

22104 Ayodhya Cantt-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp JCO 26.11.2024

22110 Ballarshah-LTT Exp JCO 27.11.2024

Following trains will be regulated by 30 to 45 minutes

15547 Raxaul-LTT Exp JCO 25.11.2024

12174 Pratapgarh-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

15101 Chhapra-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

Following trains will depart late:

20103 LTT-Gorakhpur JCO 26.11.2024, 27.11.2024 & 28.11.2024 by 30 to 40 minutes

12165 LTT-Gorakhpur JCO 28.11.2024 by 40 minutes and

22183 LTT- Ayodhya Cantt JCO 27.11.2024 by 20 minutes

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.