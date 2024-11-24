 Mumbai: Central Railway To Implement Special Night Traffic Blocks At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus On Nov 26, 27 & 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway To Implement Special Night Traffic Blocks At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus On Nov 26, 27 & 28

Mumbai: Central Railway To Implement Special Night Traffic Blocks At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus On Nov 26, 27 & 28

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway | File

Central Railway will operate special night traffic blocks during midnight hours in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus yard on the 26th, 27th  & 28th of November for the renewal of the Scissor crossing and Double Diamond Switch.

Block on 26th November (Tuesday) from 00.50 am to 05.50 am

The following trains will be short-terminated at Thane station:

22114 Kochuveli-LTT Exp JCO (Journey Commencing on) 25th November 

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To Transfer Money To Killers On Shubham Lonkar's Orders
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To Transfer Money To Killers On Shubham Lonkar's Orders
UP News: TRAGIC! Car Being Driven On GPS Falls From Under-Construction Bridge In Bareilly After Navigation Goes Wrong; 3 Die
UP News: TRAGIC! Car Being Driven On GPS Falls From Under-Construction Bridge In Bareilly After Navigation Goes Wrong; 3 Die
'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance
'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance
Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case

12102 Shalimar-LTT Janeshwari Exp JCO 24.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp JCO 24.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp JCO 24.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp JCO 24.11.2024

Read Also
Central Railway To Run Daily Pune-Danapur Special Train From Nov 24 To Clear Passenger Rush
article-image

Block on 27.11.2024 (Wednesday) from 00.40 hrs to 05.40 hrs

The following trains will be short-terminated at Thane station:

12102 Shalimar-LTT Janeshwari Exp JCO 25.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp JCO 25.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp JCO 25.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp JCO 25.11.2024

Block on 28.11.2024 (Thursday) from 01.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs

The following trains will be short-terminated at Thane station:

22104 Ayodhya Cantt-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp JCO 26.11.2024

22110 Ballarshah-LTT Exp JCO 27.11.2024

Read Also
Mumbai Commission Dismisses Byculla Resident's Refund Complaint Against Central Railway Due To Delay...
article-image

Following trains will be regulated by 30 to 45 minutes

15547 Raxaul-LTT Exp JCO 25.11.2024

12174 Pratapgarh-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

15101 Chhapra-LTT Exp JCO 26.11.2024

Following trains will depart late:

20103 LTT-Gorakhpur JCO 26.11.2024, 27.11.2024 & 28.11.2024 by 30 to 40 minutes

12165  LTT-Gorakhpur JCO 28.11.2024 by 40 minutes and 

22183  LTT- Ayodhya Cantt JCO 27.11.2024 by 20 minutes

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To...

'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance

'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance

Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule Lashes Out At Congress, Says 'There Will Be No...

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule Lashes Out At Congress, Says 'There Will Be No...

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Congress Veteran & 8-Time MLA Balasaheb Thorat Loses Sangamner...

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Congress Veteran & 8-Time MLA Balasaheb Thorat Loses Sangamner...