Mumbai: Central Railway takes steps for hassle-free monsoon commute

To smoothen the functioning of trains during the monsoon, the Central Railway (CR) decided to install 15 per cent more pumps and two more high power pumps this year. “This year, we have decided to install more water pumps in low-lying areas of the CR's suburban section,” said an official on Wednesday.

Last year, a total of 102 pumps were installed by the CR at different locations along its suburban section. This year, authorities are planning to install 118 water pumps, including one high capacity pump of 1,000 cubic metres having the capacity to pump 1,000 cubic metres of water per hour.

Last year, only 14 pumps of 50 horsepower (HP) capacity were installed by the CR. This year, CR authorities are planning to install 30 pumps of 50 HP capacity in the low line areas. Similarly, 25 HP capacity pumps will also be increased from nine pumps last year to 14 this year. Apart from these, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be installing 33 water pumps, including two high-power 1,000 cubic metre pumps to aid the process.

As part of its monsoon preparedness measures, the CR has also identified crucial water-logging spots along the mainline – Masjid, Mazgaon Yard, Byculla, Curry Road, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Nanipada, Thane and Dombivali. On the Harbour Line – Sewri, Wadala, Chunabhatti and Kopar Khairane are the worst affected during monsoon. Besides these, two more locations between Kalyan and Karjat are on CR's watchlist. The railway authorities are planning to install comparatively faster pumps with a capacity of 50 and 30 HP at these locations. In many places, the 30 HP pumps will be replaced by faster ones to ensure the smooth running of trains during the monsoons.

“Apart from that, the work of cleaning the culverts and drains along the tracks is also going on in full swing. Every year, Kurla, Sion and Chunabhatti railway tracks get flooded due to the overflowing Mithi river which disrupts local train services. Keeping this in mind, this year we are trying to make some additional way for the stormwater to pass. Work of micro-tunnelling has already started at a few locations, which will be completed before monsoon,” said a CR official. Further, flooding gates will be installed at specific locations to prevent water from flowing onto the railway tracks.

“On March 8, 2022, during a meeting with BMC officials, all these points were discussed,” said a railway official, adding that during the meeting, it was demanded that two additional high-capacity pumps of 1,000 cubic metres – one near LBS Marg and other near Mukhyadhyapak Nullah – be installed by the BMC, which was principally approved.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:18 PM IST