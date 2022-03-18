Mumbai: Indrani gets bail in Byculla jail rioting case

Main accused in Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea has secured bail in another case registered in 2017 against her and other Byculla jail inmates for rioting. The women prisons at the jail had gone on a rampage following the death of their co-prisoner Manjula Shetye allegedly at the hands of the prison staff.

They had caused damage to prison property as well as injured six prison guards during the incident. The prisoners wanted the police to register an FIR against prison staff involved in the brutalizing Shetye, who died as a result. The crime branch had filed the charge sheet in the case only last year. An Esplanade magistrate court took cognizance of the charge sheet and summoned the accused. Indrani was released on bail on the condition that she attends the trial. She continues to be in judicial custody in the murder case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 04:44 PM IST