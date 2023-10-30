 Mumbai: Central Railway Set To Induct First Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) Push-Pull Rake
It will be pressed into regular service after trials.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Mumbai: Central Railway Set To Induct First Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) Push-Pull Rake | Representational image

The Central Railway is all set to induct the first Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) push-pull rake which boasts of a maximum permissible speed of 130 kmph. Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the 22- coach train has already arrived in Mumbai, but it will be pressed into regular service after trials.

'Vande Sadharan'

With a cuttingedge aerodynamic design, it will have WAP5 locomotives at both ends, staying true to its 'push-pull' name. There is high anticipation for the modern train which has been dubbed as 'Vande Sadharan' by some netizens. However, a senior ICF official clarified that its official and technical name is push-pull.

Exceptional acceleration

The rake's most striking feature is its exceptional acceleration which will significantly cut down travel time. Hence, even non-AC segment passengers can get a travel experience on par with Vande Bharat. Among other prominent specifications, the train includes closed vestibules, ergonomically designed berths, talk-back and fire alarm systems, jerk-free semi-permanent couplers and control couplers, and radium illumination flooring strips.

