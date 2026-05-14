Mumbai: Central Railway Train Managers Suspend Protest Till May 18

Mumbai Central Railway Services Resume After Guards Suspend Protest Till May 18 | Representative Image

Mumbai: Suburban services on Central Railway returned to normal on Friday after Train Managers (Guards) suspended their “work to rule” protest till May 18 following discussions with railway authorities over a revised safety circular issued after the Bhandup platform overshoot incident.

The agitation on Thursday evening had briefly affected operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), leading to cancellation of three local train services between 5.15 pm and 5.45 pm, according to railway sources.

The protest was triggered by Safety Circular No. 15 issued by Central Railway’s Principal Chief Operations Manager, revising the bell code communication procedure between Train Managers and Motormen/Loco Pilots.

Under the revised rules, Bell Code “0” has been expanded to cover multiple operational situations, including emergency stop conditions, approaching scheduled halt stations and acknowledgement during TSR 122 working.

The circular also introduces a new instruction directing Train Managers to give one bell beat before arrival at a station to alert the Motorman that the train must halt at the next platform. In cases where the train approaches the station at excessive speed and the Motorman fails to respond appropriately, Train Managers have been instructed to apply brakes to prevent platform overshooting.

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Railway sources said the revised safety protocol was introduced following the March 17 incident in which a Kalyan-bound AC local overshot the platform at Bhandup station by two coaches.

Union representatives, according to sources, have temporarily withdrawn the protest till a scheduled meeting with railway authorities on May 18. However, they warned that the agitation could resume if their objections to the revised operating procedures are not addressed.

Railway officials maintained that the new rules are aimed at strengthening operational safety and preventing recurrence of overshooting incidents on Mumbai’s suburban network.

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