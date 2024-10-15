Mumbai: Central Railway Services Disrupted On UP Fast Line Near Kurla Due To Power Supply Issue

Central Railway services faced delays on the UP fast line near Kurla due to a power supply issue in the overhead wire during the evening rush hour | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway services on the UP fast line near Kurla faced significant disruptions during the evening rush hour on Tuesday due to a power supply issue in the overhead wire.

The problem was first reported at 6:10 pm and was resolved by 6:23 pm. However, the disruption caused a cascading effect, leading to delays and bunching of trains that persisted until 7 pm.

An official from Central Railways stated that few services were running behind schedule during evening hours, the situation was brought under control after 7 pm.