Mumbai: Central Railway Services Disrupted On UP Fast Line Near Kurla Due To Power Supply Issue

Mumbai: Central Railway services on the UP fast line near Kurla faced significant disruptions during the evening rush hour on Tuesday due to a power supply issue in the overhead wire.
The problem was first reported at 6:10 pm and was resolved by 6:23 pm. However, the disruption caused a cascading effect, leading to delays and bunching of trains that persisted until 7 pm.
An official from Central Railways stated that few services were running behind schedule during evening hours, the situation was brought under control after 7 pm.