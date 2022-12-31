Mumbai: Central Railway plans to finish Kurla-Parel project by December 2025 | FPJ

The Central Railway (CR) wants to complete the much awaited 5th and 6th line project between Kurla and Parel by December 2025. The 5th and 6th line project is an important project in the city’s suburban section of CR, which is being constructed for the segregation of suburban and long-distance train services.

The lines that start from Kalyan and end at LTT will be extended up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in two phases. In the first phase, the process of laying down of the 5th and 6th lines is in full swing, said a CR official, adding that over 57% land acquisition work has been completed. The rest of the acquisition is likely to be completed by March 2023.

Work on the 10.1km stretch between Kurla and Parel has begun in several sections wherever land is available. For example, at Kurla and Sion stations, works are at advanced stages of completionfor segregating the line.

“For laying down the 5th and 6th lines between Kurla and Parel, the railways need to acquire 10,139 sqm of land; out of this, acquisition of 5,751 sqm is complete and the process of acquisition of the remaining land is underway."

According to sources, for the extension, the railway needs to rebuild the Sion Road Over Bridge to accommodate the additional lines. Besides, the rehabilitation of 17 project-affected families is also needed.

Asked about these two hurdles, a senior CR officer said, “Tender for the demonstration and reconstruction of Sion road overbridge is already finalised. We are waiting for the permission of authorities concerned for the demolition of the bridge. After getting permission from agencies concerned, the demolition work will start immediately.”