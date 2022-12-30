Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on January 1 for maintenance work

Image for representational purpose | File Photo

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 01.01.2023 as under:

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund further rediverted on Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further rediverted on Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special locals will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services will be available during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

No jumbo block on Western Railway

There will be no Jumbo block on Sunday, 1st January, 2023 over Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section.