Mumbai: Central Railway planning to install Atmospheric Water Generator Kiosk

The Central Railway planing to install Atmospheric Water Generator” (Water from Air) Kiosk at 14 locations of its 8 stations of Mumbai Division under non fair revenue scheme including CSMT, Dader, Sion Kurla, Thane, Kalyan, Ghatkopar and Vikhroli

Confirming the development a senior officer of CR said, we received a proposal for setting up 25 Atmospheric Water Generator” (Water from Air) Kiosk at different stations of Mumbai Division. After that we examined the feasibility of setting up thses Kiosk . Out of 25 , locations, 14 locations are found feasible.

These Kiosk will installed as part of Green Initiatives and Water Conservation measures being adopted by Central Railway.

The first Kiosk of its kind in Indian Railway was set up at Secunderabad station of South Central Railway , by the same organization, who offer setting up of similar Kiosk at different locations stations of Central Railways Mumbai division under non fair revenue generation scheme .

"In this system, instead of taking source water for filtration and consumption, the water is directly harvested from the air through a series of steps. Under this, air flows into the machine through a filtration system duly filtering out the contaminants present in the moisture laden air" said an Railway officials.

"Then the filtered air passes through cooling chamber where in the air will be condensed. The condensed air is converted into water and drops into a storage tank provided for the purpose. The dropped water from the tank passes through multiple level filtration which removes odour and any other impurities and then it passes through Ultra Violet (UV) system" he said.

"The filtered water is dosed with essential minerals which are beneficial before it can be dispensed for consumption. The water produced under this system fulfils the norms of World Health Organisation (WHO) and also Indian standards for consumption. It is also approved by Ministry of Jal Shakti as a safe and healthy drinking water" further added officials.

According to a senior officials, first Kiosk of its kind installed at Secunderabad station which successfully working and producing around 1, 000 litres water per day.

The storage tank is of food grade material (Stainless steel) and the freshness of water is maintained for several days. The machine produces very less noise and temperature and humidity levels are also displayed.

The Kiosks are environment friendly as there is no dependency on any water resource. Further there is no generation of any waste in this system and works on all weather conditions.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:55 AM IST