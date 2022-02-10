Mumbai: Central Railway loads 63.93 MT freight in just 314 days in 2021-2022

On 8th February 2022, Central Railway surpassed the annual freight loading of 63.73 Million Tonnes achieved in 2018-19 in just 314 days by achieving 63.93 Million Tonnes for FY 2021-22. With the loading of Coal, Automobile, Cement, steel, Sugar, Carbon Black feed stock, gypsum and many more commodities Central Railway achieved this performance in just 314 days.



Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager said that this higher freight loading is mainly attributed to initiatives taken by Business Development Units (BDUs) set up by Central Railway at Zonal and Divisional level. He also said that freight transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and environment friendly option available for customers and Central Railway is exploring all possible ways to boost the freight loading performance.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:06 PM IST