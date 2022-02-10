Western Railway RPF’s campaign against carrying illicit liquor in trains

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always in the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers and taking strict action against miscreants. In view of frequent cases of unnecessary pulling of alarm chains in passenger trains between Vapi and Bagwara for last several days, RPF team caught 12 outstation women carrying illicit liquor.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, seeing the rising cases of unnecessary alarm chain pulling, RPF carried out a secret surveillance on these frequent cases. On 6th February, 2022 at 06.30 hrs near the railway tracks on the west side of the Railway area between Vapi-Bagwara, 12 women carrying heavy goods were stopped and questioned on the basis of suspicious activity by the RPF team. At the time of questioning, the women disclosed that they were carrying illicit liquor. These women were brought to RPF Post Vapi for checking, which revealed 32 boxes containing 1536 liquor bottles worth approx. Rs 70,000/-. Upon further investigation it was found that one of the women involved in the bootlegging would sit in the train from Vapi station and pull the alarm chain in Vapi-Bagwara section, following which other outsider women would board the train. After conducting COVID tests of all of the 12 outsider women, they have been handed over to GRP Vapi with the illicit liquor found from their possession for further legal action.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:01 PM IST