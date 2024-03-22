Mumbai: Central Railway Introduces Woloo Women's Powder Rooms At Kanjurmarg Station

In a bid to prioritise the comfort of women commuters, Central Railway has unveiled Women's Powder Rooms at Kanjurmarg station recently under non fare revenue scheme. This development comes in the wake of successful installations at Mulund and Thane stations. Kanjurmarg considered one of the busiest suburban station of CRs Mumbai division having daily footfalls of around 90,000.

"Women’s Powder Room are already functional at Thane and Mulund stations and will soon be introduced at LTT, Ghatkopar and Chembur stations," said an official.

"These powder rooms offer a comprehensive solution, catering specifically to the needs of women passengers. Equipped with essential amenities, including clean washrooms, hygiene products, and comfortable waiting areas, the initiative aims to provide a seamless travel experience," he said.

"With plans underway to extend this service to other key stations like Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Ghatkopar, and Chembur, Central Railway is committed to ensuring the comfort and well-being of its female commuters," official further added.

A Powder Room is basically a room for women in a public place such as railway stations, petrol pumps, bus stations, malls etc. It contains a room with toilet facilities, wash basin and mirror where women can use the toilet, wash their hands and even apply some make up. It is different from a public toilet where these facilities are generally not available or are not convenient enough.

"Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has planned 'Woloo Women’s Powder Room' under Non-Fare Revenue at several stations. This initiative with installation, operation and maintenance of the aspirational toilets by the licensee is expected to fetch a revenue of ₹ 39.48 lakh per annum for 5 years," said spokesperson of CR.

Each 'Woloo Women’s Powder Room' will have 4 toilets covering 50% area. The remaining 50% area can be used for retail where the, licensee will be allowed to sell non-food items like women’s hygiene products, beauty products, personal care products, cosmetics, gift items etc at the MRP.

"The cost of installation, operation and maintenance will be borne by the licensee including maintenance of hardware, software, cabling, fabrication, electricity, manpower and other expenses. Toilet usage charges will be within ₹10 per person, per time. Passengers can also take an annual subscription worth ₹ 365," said an official.

According to CR, these toilets will be meant for ladies only, however gents will be allowed access to the retail area and will be permitted to sit on the terrace area if accompanying women.No selling or distribution of food items will be permitted. The powder room shall only deal with paid washroom access and retailing of non-food items like women’s hygiene products, beauty products, personal care products, cosmetics, gift items etc. These 'Woloo Women’s Powder Room' will be manned by decent, presentable, polite staff with valid identity cards. Provision of cashless mode of payment will also be provided at the powder rooms.