Mumbai: Central Railway introduces braille signages at various points at CSMT – see pics

CR said the braille signages have been introduced at major entry points of foot overbridge railings, major station offices, waiting rooms, lifts, and water huts at CSMT.

"The braille map of CSMT indicating platforms, offices, toilets, entry, exits, waiting rooms, etc. is provided at the entry point of Star Chamber booking office," CR said in a release.

This initiative has been started with Yatra For Business, the corporate business arm of Yatra Online Private Limited, in association with Anuprayaas, CR added.

Taking to Twitter, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said his initiative will help passengers to navigate through the station with ease.

"Ensuring Accessibility For All: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been made more accessible for visually-impaired with installation of braille signages at key locations. This will help divyaang passengers to navigate the station with ease," Goyal tweeted.