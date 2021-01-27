Mumbai sees season’s coldest morning at 15.3 degree Celsius

Mumbai witnessed this season’s coldest morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature plummeting to 15.3 degree Celsius due to the cold winds from northern parts of the country, the weather department data showed.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature will hover around 15 degree Celsius for the next two to three days.

"Falling minimum temperature trend in the state is very likely to continue for the next 3-4 days especially in North Central Maharashtra," said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, western region, IMD.

On Wednesday, IMD's Santacruz observatory (that represents western suburbs) recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory (represents south Mumbai) recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures recorded in both the regions also witnessed a slight dip. According to the IMD Mumbai, Santacruz and Colaba recorded maximum temperatures of 29 and 28.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Besides Mumbai, its adjoining areas also felt the chilly weather, which, as per the IMD, is due to the northerly winds. On Wednesday morning, Thane recorded the minimum temperature of 18 degree Celsius. Besides this, temperature drop was also recorded in other parts of the state including Jalgaon (11.5 degree Celsius), Nasik (12 degree Celsius), Malegaon (13 degree Celsius), Satara (14.6 degree Celsius), MWR (14.4 degree Celsius), Pune (12.5 degree Celsius), Baramati (14.4 degree Celsius) and Aurangabad (14.1 degree Celsius), the IMD said.

"We had already predicted a drop in temperature from Wednesday onwards. Today morning, Mumbai city's minimum temperature was 15.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this year," said an IMD Mumbai official.

The cold winds from northern parts or northerly winds have resulted in a drop in temperatures across North India, an official pointed out. Hosalikar added, "Minimum temp recorded in neighbouring Gujarat on Wednesday morning, Naliya witnessed a free fall for mercury to 3.4°C. With few more stations in the state with single digit minimum temperature is leading to Cold Wave conditions at isolated places."

"Maharashtra's weather conditions are also impacted because of this northerly winds and cold wave condition in the neighbouring Gujarat, with cooler breeze and chill in several parts of the state," another IMD official said.