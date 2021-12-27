Mumbai: Central Railway install Electronic Interlocking (EI) system at Sewri station to handle 26 track circuits

The Central Railway of Mumbai has successfully implemented the new Electronic Interlocking (EI) system at Sewri station on December 26th 2021. The Electronic Interlocking system of Sewri can handle 26 track circuits and is built with a fire alarm, fuse alarm and earthing detector system.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of CR said, "Between 1st April 2021, to December 27th 2021, a total of 20 failures were reported in Sewri route relay, now we are expecting this will come up to zero."

"The existing signalling systems will be upgraded to electric signalling system thus providing faster train operations" further added officials.

Advertisement

The Central Railway has decided to install this kind of new system on its entire suburban section. This kind of Electronic Interlocking is already provided at Dockyard Road and Lonavala stations of Mumbai Division, Gurgaon, Badnera stations of Bhusaval division and Alandi station of Pune division this year.

Asked about the benefits of this new system, a senior officer of CR said, "Electronic Interlocking system has several advantages over Electro-Mechanical or Conventional Panel Interlocking, such as reduced space requirements, fail-safe mechanism, self-diagnostic features, safety and reliability etc. It also supports faster train operations."

What is an Electronic Interlocking system?

Electronic Interlocking system is an amazing signalling system. Railway signalling has come a long way from un-interlocked, mechanical and electro-mechanical interlocking. This system is an alternative to the conventional Relay Interlocking system so and also one of the largest in the World replacing the old Route Relay Interlocking system.

How does it work?

Electronic Interlocking (EI) system is microprocessor-based interlocking equipment to read the yard and panel inputs; process them in a fail-safe manner as per the selection table and generate required output.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:31 PM IST