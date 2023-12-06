Mumbai: Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Surprise Inspection; Engages With Passengers & Performs Safety Checks

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav interacts with a passenger in a second class compartment of a Thane-CSMT local train. | FPJ

In a hands-on approach to passenger experience, newly appointed General Manager (GM) of Central Railway Ram Karan Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of CSMT - Thane section on Wednesday. Yadav boarded the motorman cabin of a suburban local train from CSMT to Thane, closely observing operations. In the return journey, he engaged with commuters, addressing day-to-day issues, and monitored announcement and display systems while traveling in a second-class compartment of local train from Thane to Dadar, the busiest section of Central Railways Suburban network.

"What set this inspection apart was Yadav's decision to experience the journey as a common man, traveling in the motorman cab, second class compartment of a suburban local train, and engaging directly with passengers" said an official of the Central Railway.

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav gets down from second class compartment of Thane-CSMT local train at Dadar Station . | FPJ

Yadav's decision to travel as a common man and interact directly with passengers reflects a commitment to understanding the challenges faced by commuters. "This immersive approach to inspection aims to enhance the overall railway experience and address passenger concerns" said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

"The inspection also underscores Yadav's dedication to ensuring safety, cleanliness, and efficient operations across the Central Railway network. His hands-on involvement in various aspects of the suburban rail system demonstrates a proactive leadership style focused on meeting the needs of the traveling public," said Manaspure.

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav interacts with passengers at booking office of Thane railway station. | FPJ

Footplate Inspection And Safety Focus

Yadav initiated his inspection with a footplate inspection in the motorman cab of a CSMT-Kasara fast local. Enroute, he meticulously assessed the cleanliness of stations and tracks and trespassing issues. His focus extended to various safety aspects, including track conditions, Overhead Equipment (OHE), and signaling systems, showcasing a commitment to ensuring the safety of the railway infrastructure.

Thane Station Assessment

Upon reaching Thane, Yadav turned his attention to Thane station, evaluating multiple facets such as cleanliness, toilet facilities, and traffic regulation arrangements. He engaged with passengers at ticket counters, interacted with Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) facilitators, and inspected self-ticketing zones. His interactions with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) staff aimed at optimizing crowd management arrangements.

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav observes the the working of a booking clerk at Thane local ticket counter. | FPJ

Passenger-Centric Approach

Notably, Yadav traveled from Thane to Dadar in a second-class compartment, interacting with passengers to understand their perspectives on daily commuting challenges. He scrutinized announcement systems, display boards, and actively monitored the day-to-day issues faced by passengers

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav travels in a second class compartment of a Thane-CSMT local train. | FPJ

Dadar Station And Mahaparinirvan Diwas Arrangements

During this inspection, Dadar station also came under Yadav's scrutiny as he inspected arrangements for Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His observations included security measures, crowd monitoring aspects, and the functionality of announcement and display systems. The focus extended to the coordination and management of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and other staff.

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav interacts with an automatic ticket vending machine (ATVM ) facilitator at Thane station. | FPJ

Safety Checks

Completing the inspection loop, Yadav traveled from Dadar to CSMT by local train, conducting footplate inspections and emphasizing safety measures along the route. His keen observations covered track conditions, signaling infrastructure, Overhead Equipment (OHE), and bridge safety aspects. The assessment also included an inspection of cleanliness standards within the section.

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav inspects a toilet block at Thane railway station. | FPJ

"Ram Karan Yadav's immersive approach, traveling as an ordinary commuter and engaging directly with passengers, reflects a commitment to understanding the ground reality of the railway system. His thorough inspection not only addressed safety and operational aspects but also demonstrated a keen understanding of the passenger experience, contributing to the ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and quality of Central Railway services" said an official of the Central Railway.

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav at Dadar railway station. | FPJ

Timeline

8:33 am - Boarded motorman cabin CSMT Kasara fast local from CSMT.

9:15 am - Arrived at Thane.

10:06 am - Boarded second class compartment of CSMT-Thane slow local train.

10:45 am - Arrived at Dadar.

10:55 am - Boarded motorman cabin of CSMT-bound local train from Dadar.

11:06 am - Arrived back at CSMT.