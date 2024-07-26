Mumbai: Central Railway GM Inspects CSMT Lobby After 150 Dead Rats Found; Promises Quick Renovation |

Mumbai: On Friday, General Manager of Central Railway, RK Yadav, conducted an inspection of the motorman and guard lobby at CSMT amid serious cleanliness concerns. This visit comes in response to allegations that approximately 150 dead rats had been discovered in the lobby, highlighting significant issues with hygiene and pest control.

Sources indicate that the foul smell from the dead rats had forced motormen and guards to work outside the lobby for several days. In response, Central Railway has commenced renovation work on the affected area, with completion anticipated by Monday.

During his visit, GM Yadav addressed the staff’s concerns and assured them that the renovation would be completed promptly. The GM's inspection also included a review of the ongoing extension project for Platforms 13 and 14, which aims to enhance capacity and passenger experience. Additionally, he evaluated the newly inaugurated toilets in the suburban concourse, which were recently renovated with support from the Dmart Foundation.

"The visit underscores Central Railway's commitment to improving infrastructure and facilities at CSMT, striving to ensure operational efficiency and a better environment for both staff and passengers" said an official of CR.