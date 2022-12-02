Mumbai: Central Railway collects record-breaking Rs 218 crore in fine from ticket checking drive conducted over eight months

Ticket examiner checking passengers' tickets. | File

Central Railway collected Rs 218 crore in fine from over 30 lakh defaulters during their intensive ticket checking drive. CR scripted history by collecting highest revenue from ticket checking by any zone of Indian Railways.

The fine was collected during the period of April to November this year.

According to the Railways, the revenue saw a jump of 74.83% from that of last year during the same period of time. The CR had collected Rs 124.69 crore during the period last year.

In a press statement, the railways announced that they conduct the ticket checking on all trains incluing suburban services to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

"The revenue of Rs 218 crore is the highest ever from ticket checking among Indian Railways. It may be mentioned here that the revenue of Rs 218 crore of Central Railway is for 8 months only while the previous highest ever Rs. 214.14 crore revenue of Central Railway was for the full financial year 2021-22," CR said in their statement.

The CR lauded four ticket checkers for their outstnding performance-- KK Patel, Head Ticket Examiner (Bhusaval Division) collected a fine of Rs 1.05 crore while Vinay Ojha from same division collected fine worth Rs 1.05 crore, RM Gore from Headquarter in Mumbai collected Rs 1 crore while Pune division's head ticket examiner SS Khirsagar collected Rs 1.02 crores in fine.

"Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity," they added in their statement.