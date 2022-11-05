Central Railway intensifies ticket checking drives, records ticket checking revenue of Rs 193.62 crore during April-October-2022

Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, and special trains across all divisions to curb ticket less and irregular travel in order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities.

During April- October 2022, a total of 29.03 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and un-booked luggage were detected as against 16.16 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year thereby showing an increase of 79.46%.

The revenue realized from such ticketless/irregular travel registered Rs 193.62 crore during April- October -2022 as against Rs 93.29 crore registered during the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 107.54%.

During the month of October -2022, Central Railway has registered a revenue of Rs 30.35 crore through 4.44 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including un-booked luggage.

Ticket Checking team of Central Railway put in lot of efforts in curbing ticketless menace, four of the ticket checking staff has shown outstanding performance by collecting revenue of over one crore rupees during financial year 2022-2023. They are

1) D. Kumar, TTI, Headquarters Mumbai - Rs. 1.43 crore from 15,053 cases,

2) S. B. Galande, TTI, Headquarters Mumbai - Rs. 1.34 crore from 14,837 cases,

3) H. A. Wagh, TTI, Headquarters Mumbai, Rs. 1.04 crore from 11,634 cases,

4) Sunil D Nainani, TTI, Mumbai Division Rs. 1.03 crore from 12,137 cases.

Besides, there are three Ticket checking staff i.e 2 from Bhusaval Division and one from Pune Divison who have collected more than 90 lakh rupeess as fine during the FY 2022-2023. They are.

K.K. Patel, Head Ticket Examiner, Bhusaval Division - Rs.99.23 lakh from 11,336 cases

Vinay Ojha, Chief Ticket Inspector, Bhusaval Division - Rs.93.54 lakh from 11,818 cases

S.S. Kshirsagar, Head TTE, Pune Division - Rs.91.44 lakh from 9,623 cases

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.