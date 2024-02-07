 Mumbai: Central Railway Celebrates Special Day For Divyangs, Honours Employees With Role Model Awards & Welfare Initiatives
Mumbai: Central Railway Celebrates Special Day For Divyangs, Honours Employees With Role Model Awards & Welfare Initiatives

The general manager unveiled new staff benefit fund schemes and released a handbook (English & Hindi) on welfare measures for divyangjan in Railways.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
article-image

Ram Karan Yadav, general manager, Central Railway and Chitra Yadav, president, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (CRWWO), felicitated 10 Divyang Railway employees with Role Model awards as part of 'Special Day for Divyangs' organised by the personnel department of the Central Railway under the aegis of Central Staff Benefit Fund at CSMT auditorium on 6th February.

Ram Karan Yadav and Chitra Yadav presented various divyang friendly equipment like Braille laptops, smartphones, shoes, hearing aid, full leg shoes etc., to 10 divyangjan employees; and smartphone, wheelchair, speech-gear box etc to 4 divangjan wards of Railway employees.

The general manager also unveiled new staff benefit fund schemes and released a handbook (English & Hindi) on welfare measures for divyangjan in Railways. The function concluded with a cultural presentation by divyang Railway employees. 

article-image

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager; Renu Sharma, Principal Chief Personnel Officer; Other Principal Head of Departments, Officers, Post bearers and Members of CRWWO and Staff of Central Railway were present at the function. 

