Mumbai: Central Railway celebrates 75th Raising Day of Movement Control Office at CSMT

The 161 MC (Movement Control) MF (Military Forwarding) Detachment raised on December 22, 1947, is celebrating 75 years of continual service to Indian defence personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force. A programme was organized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to commemorate the entering of the Platinum Jubilee year on December 22, 2021.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway and Lieutenant General HS Kahlon, Sena Medal – General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area addressed the gathering of the occasion.

Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other railway officials, Major General Rakesh Manocha, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal – Chief of Staff, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area, Rear Admiral Sanjeev Sharma – Chief Staff Officer (P&A), HQ Western Naval Command, Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin – Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini and other officials were present at the occasion.

The military band also played music during the ceremonial occasion, the programme was conducted by Colonel Vijay Kumal Kaul.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway while addressing the gathering extended heartiest greetings on the occasion and said Armed Forces and Railways have always played a role hand in hand during wartime and peacetime.

Lt. Gen. HS Kahlon said the Railways have always and will always play a positive and proactive role in providing support to the forces.

Anil Kumar Lahoti said that Railways will continue to extend all possible support and assistance to the 161 MC MF Detachment in fulfilling its duty.

"The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) being commissioned will allow the armed forces to increase the pace of deployment of military hardware to areas where they are needed the most for operational reasons." said an official adding that in an endeavour to support our Armed Forces personnel, Indian Railways provides special concessions for defence personnel, such as Defense Quota (DQ), the concession for War Widows and also concessions for Gallantry Award winners and Widows.

The programme ended with the Military Band playing the National Anthem.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:06 PM IST