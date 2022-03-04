Mumbai: Central Railway catches 31.10 lakh ticketless travellers from April 2021 to February 2022, collects Rs.186.53 crore in fines

The Central Railway ticket checkers on top among all zonal railways in terms of detecting tickets less travelers in the current financial year followed by Northern Railway.

"During the period from April 2021 to February 2022, a total of 31.10 lakh cases were detected and a revenue of Rs.186.53 crore realised which is the highest in terms of revenue among all Zonal Railways. Off these Rs 20.88 crore penalty realiesd CRs ticket checkers in February only. In February period 3.41 lakh cases of irregular travel/ without ticket were detected by CR " said an officials on Friday.

"During the drive, 52,765 persons not adhering COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and not wearing masks were also detected and Rs. 84 lakh was realised as penalty in current financial year " said officials.

According to sources up to January 2022 total 25.49 lakh cases of irregular and ticketless travel were detected by ticket checkers of Northern Railway and collected the fine of Rs 147.82 crore. However up to January 2022 CR ticket checkers were detected 27.69 cases of ticketless ,/ irregular travel and realised fine of Rs 165.56 crore.

Attributing the efforts taken by tickets checking staff Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer of officer of CR said, "Conducting regular and surprise checks against ticketless travel, which are intensified during peak rush periods apart from that several vigorous ticket checking drives such as Ambush Checks, Fortress Checks are also being conducted in association with Railway Protection Force and Magistrates according to guidelines fixed by Ministry of railway"

"Apart from that Intensive Check Posts have been set up at all major stations of each division of Central Railway to curb ticketless travelling in unreserved segments. Similarly instructions have been also issued for ensuring effective manning of all designated/functional gates of all major stations" said Sutar adding that travelling public are being also urge to avoid ticketless travel through awareness campaigns launched by Zonal Railway

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:02 PM IST