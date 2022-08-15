e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Central Railway adds 10 additional AC local services

Presently, there are 56 AC local services, with the 10 additional, total number of services will be 66.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
Mumbai: Central Railway adds 10 additional AC local services | File Image

The Central Railway will be increasing services of the air-conditioned local trains. Accordng to the CPRO of the CR, the total 1810 suburban services on Mumbai Division will remain unchanged.

According to the CPRO, “CR will soon run 10 more AC services on Main line (on replacement account). Presently, there are 56 AC local services, with the 10 additional, total number of services will be 66.”

The Central Railway saw a surge in the number of passengers travelling inside AC locals. From April until June 9, there were more than 19.32 lakh commuters taking the AC local after selling over 3.34 lakh daily tickets and season passes.

This included selling 73619 daily journey tickets for AC locals and 5512 Season Passes that were used by more than 3.77 lakh passengers from June 1-9.

“The AC local is gaining popularity and it's evident by the sale of daily tickets. During peak hours we are seeing jam-packed coaches,” said a CR official had earlier told FPJ.

The breakup of 10 AC local services:

Thane - CSMT- Thane (2 UP + 2 Down)

Badlapur - CSMT- Badlapur (2 UP + 2 Down)

Kalyan -CSMT - Kalyan (1 UP +1 Down)

