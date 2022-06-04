Mumbai: Central and Western line to observe Mega Block on Sunday; check details here

Photo: File Image

Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block between Matunga-Mulund Up and Dn fast lines from 11.05 am to 03.55 pm on Sunday.

During the block period, Dn fast line services leaving CSMT from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their schedule halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their schedule halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Block on Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm:

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services will be also available during the block period.

Jumbo block on WR:

To carry out the Re-girdering of Poisar Bridge Jumbo Block will be taken on UP/DN Fast lines from 11 pm to 1.30 pm between Borivali and Kandivali stations on Saturday /Sunday, i.e. on 4th/ 5th June 2022.

During the block period, all Fast line suburban trains will be operated on the Slow line between Borivali and Goregaon stations. Due to the block, some Borivali slow local trains will run up to Goregaon on the Harbour corridor. Some suburban trains will also remain cencelled.

