Mumbai Celebrates Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra With Grand Processions, Devotion And Cultural Splendour |

Mumbai: The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra is being celebrated across Mumbai, with thousands of devotees participating in colourful processions and religious ceremonies.

ISKCON's Grand Celebration

On Friday, over one lakh devotees took part in the Grand Festival of Chariots organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Shivaji Park. The festival returned to the venue after a gap of several years. Devotees gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladeva and Devi Subhadra through prayers, kirtans and the sacred act of pulling the beautifully decorated wooden chariot.

A major attraction was the ornately decorated altar featuring a magnificent backdrop inspired by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Designed with elegant ivory-finished pillars and intricate ornamental detailing, the stage showcased a beautifully adorned 10-foot idol of Ram Lalla, decorated with floral garlands, traditional jewellery and sacred offerings, creating a divine setting for the deities.

Handcrafted Attire

The handcrafted attire of Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladeva and Devi Subhadra, made using fine fabrics with hand embroidery, zari work, sequins and delicate bead embellishments in soft pastel shades, reflected India's rich craftsmanship and added to the spiritual grandeur of the occasion.

Another highlight was the grand offering of more than 200 varieties of traditional bhoga presented to the deities after the Rath Yatra. The dry bhoga was offered in an exquisite collection of handcrafted earthen pots comprising 120 small, 56 medium and eight large pots. The pots were hand-painted with colourful scenes from the Ramayana by artists Chetan Jadhav, Priyanka Desai and a team of dedicated devotees. The gravy bhoga was served in eco-friendly sugarcane bowls. The artistic pots celebrated India's timeless traditions, culture and devotional heritage while adding a unique visual appeal to the offerings.

Mahaprasadam Distribution

The celebrations concluded with the distribution of mahaprasadam (dinner) to thousands of devotees, making the festival a memorable spiritual experience centred on devotion, service and India's rich cultural and artistic heritage.

On Saturday, Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladeva and Devi Subhadra will continue to give darshan at Shivaji Park.

Kandivali Rath Yatra Details

ISKCON's Kandivali centre will host its annual Rath Yatra on Sunday. The event will begin at 4 pm with Chappan Bhog, followed by a discourse on Hera Panchami at 4.45 pm and Arati Seva at 5.15 pm. The grand chariot procession will commence at 6 pm from the Sapphire Heights exit gate in Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali East. Accompanied by kirtans and devotional dancing, the chariot will pass through Lokhandwala Circle, Nageshwar Mahadev Mandir and Raheja Willows before concluding at Alica Hall.

"Every ISKCON temple or centre organises a Rath Yatra," said Rajiv Khanna of the Kandivali centre, which has been celebrating the festival since 2015, except during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several other Hindu organisations are also holding Rath Yatras across the city.

The Shree Jagannatha Balabhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust, which began its celebrations on July 13, conducted a 21-km Rath Yatra from Tapovan Mandir in Malad East to Patwardhan Park in Bandra West on July 16 and 17.

The festivities will conclude on July 27 with the sacred Niladri Bije ceremony, said Shree Jagannatha Neelmadhav Dasa (Dhananjay Kapoor), managing trustee of the Shree Jagannatha Balabhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust.

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Beyond the celebrations, the organisers and hundreds of volunteer devotees also demonstrated their commitment to civic responsibility. After the event at Shivaji Park, they planned a clean-up drive to ensure that the grounds were restored for the convenience and benefit of the general public. Their efforts reflected the festival's message that true devotion is expressed not only through worship, but also through service to society and care for public spaces.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Festival of Chariots, is among the world's oldest and most celebrated spiritual festivals. Lord Jagannath, meaning "Lord of the Universe," is worshipped as the universal form of Lord Krishna. For centuries, millions have gathered annually in Puri, Odisha, to participate in this sacred procession. Vedic scriptures state that participating in the Rath Yatra through service, devotion, charity or pulling the Lord's chariot brings immense spiritual blessings.

The Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, His Divine Grace A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada, introduced the Jagannath Rath Yatra to the Western world by organising the first international Festival of Chariots in San Francisco in 1967. Today, the festival is celebrated in hundreds of cities worldwide.

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