Mumbai Celebrates Its Film Legacy With 'UNESCO City Of Film' Cultural Festival At NGMA | Representational image

Mumbai: A major cultural initiative celebrating Mumbai’s rich cinematic heritage was held over the weekend at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), marking a significant joint venture between local authorities and leading national arts institutions.

The event, titled “Celebrating Mumbai – A UNESCO City of Film”, represents a landmark collaboration between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the NGMA, and the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

The inaugural ceremony on May 30 commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony attended by a host of dignitaries, including the Mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde. The highlight of the festival included the screening of critically acclaimed Marathi films, Sthal, Baapya, Maay Bapache Aashirwad, and Tighe during the 'Marathi Chalchitrapat Weekend' on 30 and 31 May. Among the organisers who brought out the event are Shashi Bala, the BMC’s Chief Business Development Officer; Nidhi Choudhury, Director of the NGMA; and Anupama Bose.

Addressing the audience during her inaugural speech, Tawde highlighted the unique characteristics that define the metropolis and its historic relationship with the silver screen. The Mayor emphasised the socio-economic impact of the film industry, noting that the sector provides vital employment to local residents.

Tawde said: “Through cinema, generations of artists, musicians, filmmakers, technicians and storytellers have found not only a platform for expression but also meaningful livelihoods. This spirit of inclusion is what makes Mumbai truly special.”

Jayant Somalkar, director of Sthal, said that Mumbai is the birthplace of Indian cinema, it is a great initiative to celebrate movies from all over the country, especially Marathi cinema.

Bala said that as a UNESCO Creative City of Film, Mumbai is committed to nurturing that spirit and showcasing the contemporary voices shaping our stories today. “The Marathi Cinema Weekend brings filmmakers, artists, and audiences together in a space of discovery and dialogue, celebrating the craft, the language, and the city that inspires it,” said Bala.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/