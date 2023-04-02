Mumbai: CCTVs in BMC-run schools before June, no cameras in classroom

Representative Image

Mumbai : The BMC is all set to install CCTV cameras in civic-run schools before the start of the new academic year in June.

However, the civic authority has decided to stick to its original plan of having CCTV cameras only at school premises, entrances and hallways instead of classrooms.

The plan was ready in 2019, but had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the original proposal the civic body planned to install around 6,000 CCTV cameras in school buildings with provision of ₹24 crore.

"Several corporaters had demanded to install the CCTV cameras in classrooms to check if the teachers are teaching properly. But installing cameras in all the classrooms in around 1,000 schools was over budget and it was also like untrusting our teachers. So the proposal did not move further in 2021," said the senior civic official.

Installation to be completed before June

"Now we have decided to go as per our original plan and install the cameras on the school entrance, exit, hallways etc," said a senior civic official of the education department.The BMC has started the process and the installation will be completed before June this year," he added.

The BMC's 1, 214 schools impart learning in Marathi, Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati. Currently, over 3.55 lakh students are enrolled in the BMC schools.

Sachin Padwal, former corporator and member of civic education committee said, "We have been demanding to install CCTV cameras in schools since 2017. After installing it, the civic body should ensure that the cameras are in working condition. The principal and administrative officers of the schools should inspect the CCTV cameras every month."