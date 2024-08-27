Mumbai: CCTV Video Shows Thief Entering House Of Marathi Director Swapna Waghmare, Stealing ₹6,000 Before Pet Cat Awakens Family | X

Mumbai: Swapna Waghmare-Joshi, 58, Director of Marathi films and TV, experienced a terrifying incident when a thief, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, climbed to the sixth floor of her building and entered her home through a French sliding window in the hall on August 25.

The thief, who was caught on CCTV camera, stole Rs 6,000 from her daughter's purse. Surprisingly, their pet cat awakened Joshi's son-in-law, Devan, at 3.30 a.m. He chased the thief, but the thief managed to escape. Following the incident, Joshi filed a complaint with the Amboli police.

According to the police report, Joshi's 3BHK flat is located on the sixth floor of Windsor B building, near Shabri Hotel, Sab TV Lane, in Andheri West. On August 25, around 3.17 a.m., a thief, a young man, entered Joshi's house through a French sliding window and searched for money or valuable items in the hall. He then went towards the room of Joshi's mother, partially opened the door, and peeked into the bedroom where Joshi's mother was sleeping on the bed and the caretaker slept on the floor.

Later, he looked into another bedroom but didn’t enter because there was a dog. So, he moved towards the kitchen and then checked the temple room. After that, he went to Joshi's daughter Saumita's room, where she and her husband slept. He entered the room and stole Rs 6,000 from Saumita's purse. The incident occurred between 3.10 a.m. and 3.30 a.m.

Surprisingly, their pet cat awakened Joshi's son-in-law, Devan, at 3.30 a.m. Devan went to the kitchen to get water. Feeling suspicious, he returned to the hall and saw the thief. He chased him, but the thief managed to escape through the window within seconds. The thief was unarmed. The incident was captured on CCTV, which was installed in Joshi's house.

Joshi filed a complaint against an unidentified individual, leading the Amboli police to register an FIR under sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house), 331(3), and 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 26.